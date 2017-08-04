Investors at Vietcombank stock exchange (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will sell 48.33 million shares or 3.33 percent of its stake in the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) in October, SCIC Chairman Nguyen Duc Chi said.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 4 on the corporation’s divestment plans, Chi said this is part of the 3.6 percent of the charter capital remaining from the offering in late 2016 when it planned to sell 9 percent of stake.



With 3.33 percent of the stake to be sold this time, the State will hold 36 percent of shares in Vinamilk.



Details of the offering will be published as soon as possible, Chi said, adding that SCIC will cooperate with Vinamilk to introduce investment opportunities for domestic and foreign investors.-VNA