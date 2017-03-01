Science day tightens Vietnam-Germany sci-tech links

Visitors look at information about scientific-technological cooperation between Vietnam and Germany at the German Science Day (Photo: VNA)

– A “German Science Day” was organised in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 on the occasion of 20 years of scientific-technological cooperation between Vietnam and Germany.The event was held by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), and the German Academic Exchange Service.Many sponsorship programmes and cooperation opportunities Vietnam were introduced by the BMBF. Meanwhile, universities and research institutes from Germany presented applied researches which aim to address pressing issues in cities. They also exchanged scientific information with potential partners in Vietnam.MoST Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Khanh said the event is a chance for Vietnamese scientists to access new scientific information and enhance cooperation with German partners, thereby promoting Vietnam’s development and bilateral ties.He noted a number of joint research and technological development projects have been carried out and reaped encouraging outcomes over the past two decades. Germany has funded many projects in Vietnam such as the real time monitoring of urban transport (REMON) project, the AKIZ project on integrated wastewater concept for industrial zones, and others on water supply and management, urban development, and healthcare studies.Khanh said he hopes the two sides will keep collaboration to develop feasible projects helping Vietnam tackle climate change impacts, especially in the Mekong Delta.German Consul General in HCM City Andreas Siegel said bilateral cooperation can help both sides find out solutions to future challenges such as water resources development, sustainable development and climate change response, which are the fields his country has strength in.The MoST is working closely with the BMBF to build projects within the programme “CLIENT II – International Partnerships for Sustainable Innovations”.Frithjof Maennel, Deputy Director General of the BMBF’s International Cooperation Department, said Vietnam is one of the five key partner countries of the BMBF in the CLIENT II programme in the time ahead.-VNA