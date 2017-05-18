Science, technology information access place opens to public

Inside the sci-tech information access place at No.24, Ly Thuong Kiet street in Hanoi (Photo: tcvn.gov.vn)

– The National Agency for Science and Technology Information on May 17 opened a place providing free access to science and technology information at No.24, Ly Thuong Kiet street, in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.The establishment of the information access place aimed to encourage not only scientists and students but also all members of the public to search for and acquire science and technology information of the country and the world.The information sources include about 7,700 domestic and foreign magazines, 380,000 books and 17,000 monographs, as well as 23,000 research projects at the national, ministerial and provincial levels.People can also access 220,000 Vietnamese scientific reports and 40 million international documents over the world.-VNA