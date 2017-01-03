SciTech – key solution to agricultural restructuring

A large-scale paddy field in Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)



– Science-technology is one of the key solutions to restructuring agriculture and building new rural areas, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong told a workshop in Hanoi on January 3.To cope with challenges posed by climate change, the agriculture sector should switch from dependence on small-scale households to concentrated goods production, Cuong said.Promoting the application of advanced science and technology is the only way to make this swift, he said, adding that scientists along with institutes and universities will play a decisive role in connecting the State, scientists, businesses and farmers.The Minister held that it is necessary to make use of international science, finance and experience to build an environmentally adaptive and globally integrative agriculture.However, Chairman of the Vietnamese Seed Association Tran Dinh Long said scientific study mainly depends on the State’s financial resources, while there are shortcomings in applying science-technology in agricultural production. Many farm produce have yet to be developed national brands.To restructure the agriculture in combination with building new rural areas, Chairman of the Vietnam Irrigation Association Vu Trong Hong said the most important thing at present is evaluating all possible risks.Each agricultural project should go with an irrigation one, he said, advising to make big investment in sustainable development regions which are less prone to natural disasters.The workshop also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between institutes, universities and businesses.The Vietnam Fisheries and the Hung Vuong JSC agreed to jointly build production and supply chains of high-quality tra fish varieties.Meanwhile, the Research Institute for Aquaculture No.2 will coordinate with the Vietnam-Australia Group to study and transfer technology of brackish shrimp production.The Vietnam Agricultural Sciences Institute and the Loc Troi Group will shake hands to study and transfer technology of plants and fertiliser.The Agricultural Genetics Institute is due to partner with Tra Vinh University to study and transfer technology in the selection of coconuts and other crops./.