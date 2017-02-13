Sea encroachment collapses houses in Binh Thuan

A house threatened by sea encroachment (Source: VNA)

– Landslides, triggered by sea encroachment, high tides and strong winds caused five houses to collapse in the south central province of Binh Thuan on February 11 and 12.The affected households have been evacuated to the Hat Dieu building in Duc Long ward.Another 30 vulnerable households in Tien Duc hamlet, Tien Thanh commune, Phan Thiet city are awaiting evacuation.Le Ngoc Thu, head of Tien Duc hamlet said the area has been affected by seawater intrusion since 2010, destroying 152 houses.Local authorities allocated land for the victims to settle in Tien Binh hamlet, Tien Thanh commune, Thu said, adding that 116 households received land, but only 10 built houses.Most locals scrape a living from fishing, therefore, they cannot afford to build a new house on the land, according to Thu.He called on authorities to help the landslide victims build houses.-VNA