SEA Games 200m champ may miss chance to defend title

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games winner Le Trong Hinh (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Southeast Asian (SEA) Games winner Le Trong Hinh was involved in a traffic accident and may not be able to defend his title at the upcoming games in Malaysia.



Hinh suffered a serious knee injury in the accident and doctors say he will need a lot of time to recover.



Duong Duc Thuy, head of the Athletics Department of the National Sports Administration, said the 200m champion received intensive treatment, but it was unclear if Hinh will be fit before the games which kick off in August.



Hinh made history by becoming the first Vietnamese runner to win the men’s 200m event at the SEA Games two years ago in Singapore at the age of 19. Earlier, the best result for the country was a bronze, which was also bagged by Hinh in 2013 in Myanmar.-VNA