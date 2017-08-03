SEA Games winners to receive bonuses

Pha Le Plastics JSC representative (left) signs sponsorship deal on August 2 at the Vietnam Sports Administration office in Hanoi (Photo: thethaovietnam.vn)

- Athletes who achieve high results at the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games will receive bonuses from Pha Le Plastics JSC, an official of the Vietnam Sports Administration has announced.Tran Duc Phan, deputy head of the Vietnam Sports Administration, said that following the sponsorship deal signed in Hanoi on August 2, the best 15 athletes of each sport in the Games will be rewarded. The first gold medallist, the most valuable athlete and the best footballer will also enjoy their bonuses.Pha Le Company Director Duong Quang Thang promised to recruit family members of awarded athletes to work at their factories based on their working knowledge.The company expected to continue their sponsorship to athletes in other international sporting event in the future.-VNA