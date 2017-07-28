Long Dat care centre for war invalids in Long Hai district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is considered as the second-home of war invalids nationwide. It is one of the country’s largest sanatoriums and the only rehabilitation unit in 18 provinces, cities in the southern area for wounded and sick soldiers.

Among more than 60 wounded and sick soldiers who receive care at Long Dat centre, many have stayed therefore nearly four decades. Many soldiers consider the centre their second home.

Apart from looking after more than 60 war invalid and sick soldiers, the centre also receives other war invalids and Vietnamese heroic mothers from provinces and cities nationwide for short-term treatment.

Most of the doctors at the centre are soldiers, and they consider patients their family’s members.

Serving war invalids and revolutionary contributors is the responsibility of whole society in peace time, representing the nation’s tradition of “gratitude is the sign of noble souls”, warming the heart of soldiers after wars.-VNA