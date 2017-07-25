Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam (R) welcomes General Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russia Federation (Photo: VNA)

– Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam has underlined the need to bolster security cooperation with Russia and promote its role as an important pillar of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.During his talks with General Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russia Federation, in Hanoi on July 25, Lam proposed that the two sides coordinate closely in foiling all plots and sabotage acts of hostile forces and all types of crimes.Both sides should ensure security and safety for their diplomatic representative offices and citizens in their respective countries, while strengthening exchange of information and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially those on non-traditional security challenges, cyber security and terrorism prevention and combat, he said.Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam said that in the coming time, the two sides should increase the exchange of delegations to effectively promote mutual understanding between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Russia’s Security Council Office in security, especially in areas of shared concern, including the risks and challenges threatening security and public order in each country as well as the region and the world.Coordination outcomes between the two sides will help leaders of both countries to give suitable response to the risks and challenges, thus boosting the two countries’ cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral framework.At the talks, Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam noted that the traditional relations between Vietnam and Russia have grown strongly through visits of senior leaders, including President Tran Dai Quang’s visit to Russia in June this year and the upcoming visit by President V. Putin to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in this November.Partnership between Vietnam’s Public Security Ministry and Russia’s Security Council Office has also developed through regular sharing of information and experience. On the foundation of the cooperation programme signed between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and Ministry of the Interior of Russia for the 2016-2018 period, the two sides have coordinated closely in combating crimes, especially those related to high technology, drug and human trafficking.For his part, General Nikolai Patrushev lauded the two countries’ sound political trust as well as close coordination and mutual support at international arena, while pledging to work hard to boost the growth of the bilateral strategic partnership in general and the cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Russia’s Security Council Office and other security agencies.Following the talks, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and the Ministry of the Interior of Russia on cooperation in preventing and combating the production, transport, trade, proliferation and abuse of new psychotropic substances. -VNA