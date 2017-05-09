Participants at the seminar (Source: VNA)

– A seminar was held at El Salvador University, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on May 8 to detail Vietnam’s revolutionary achievements and recent socio-economic development.As part of activities to mark the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam’s Reunification Day (April 30) and the 63rd celebration of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7), the event was organised by the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute and the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina.Participants were briefed on Vietnam’s location, history and resistance wars against French and American troops under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.They were also updated on socio-economic achievements during the country’s 30-year Doi moi (renewal) process.Prof. Renee Girardi from Buenos Aires University recalled her impressions of Vietnam’s landscape, people and culture during her trip to the country 2014.She also highlighted the great service President Ho Chi Minh rendered to the national liberation cause, as well as lessons for young generations to learn from.Meanwhile, Mariana Colotta from El Salvador University described Vietnam as an example of rising from poverty and war.On the occasion, participants viewed a short film on consequences left over from the wars in Vietnam, including the impacts caused by Agent Oranges/dioxin.Vietnam’s popular tourism destinations and development efforts were also highlighted in a video screened at the event.- VNA