Seminar seeks to boost Vietnam-Russia economic links

Participants at the seminar (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Businesses’ Association (VBA) in Russia on March 5 hosted a seminar in Moscow to discuss ways to promote economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Russia and with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).During the event, participants reviewed the association’s activities in 2016 and proposed future plans.Vietnamese enterprises were urged to maintain their operations in Russia, with Russia’s economy showing signs of recovery.The free trade agreement signed between Vietnam and the EAEU creates opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises in Russia, they said.According to Commercial Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Duong Hoang Minh, the EAEU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has boosted economic links between Vietnam and Russia.Vietnam’s export turnover to Russia increased by 20 percent in 2016, Minh said.Meanwhile, Chairman of the VBA in Russia Le Truong Son stressed that Vietnamese firms in Russia have made efforts to reinforce their position and market share.The association has served as a bridge to strengthen links between Vietnam and Russia, he said, adding that the association is operating large-scale programmes to enhance economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the EAEU.-VNA