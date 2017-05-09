At the event (Source: VNA)

– A seminar on opportunities, challenges and prospect for cooperation between Vietnam and Egypt cooperation took place in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on May 8.Speaking at the event, permanent deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Tran Dac Loi briefed participants about Vietnam’s development, especially outstanding achievements over the past three decades, renovation and external relations policies.He took the occasion to urge increased bilateral partnership across agriculture, farm produce processing, fisheries, and tourism, adding that amid the current world settings, Vietnam and Egypt should enhance mutual support at multilateral forums and international mechanisms for the sake of world peace, stability and order based on international law and common interests of the two peoples.Participants discussed measures to raise mutual understanding and boost wide-ranging ties in the near future, particularly in the fields of economy, culture and people-to-people exchange.Scholar Mohamed Metwally, advisor to Nasser Institute for Research and Treatment and Al Hewar Centre for Political and Strategic Studies, said Egypt is carrying out economic reform and infrastructure projects, and strengthening international trade with partners, including Vietnam.The same day, the Vietnamese delegation from the Commission for External Relations held working sessions with representatives from the Egyptian parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Yasser Morad, during which they hailed Egypt’s Look East policy as a chance to push forward more effective development of bilateral links in diverse areas.The two sides agreed to facilitate high-level visits, cultural and people-to-people exchanges to raise mutual understanding and trust as well as lay political and social foundation for bilateral relations.On the economic-trade front, they were committed to raising two-way trade and intensifying cooperation in tourism and training.Both sides consented to hold the fifth session of the Vietnam-Egypt Joint Committee in the near future with practical agenda to prepare for high-level visits this year.Earlier on May 4 afternoon, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with leaders of the Egyptian Communist Party, the Socialist Party of Egypt, the Socialist People’s Alliance Party, and other political parties.The host side expressed their interest in learning from Vietnam’s experience in political, socio-economic and Party building fields.-VNA