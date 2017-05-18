At the event (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of the Hanoi City People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has stated that Hanoi will strive to become a smart city during a seminar held in Hanoi on May 17.Chung said the city will adopt advanced and cost-effective technologies in administrative procedures, transport, health care, education and environmental protection.According to him, Hanoi is enhancing cooperation with countries with advanced science-technology, especially the US, which he said could become a technology transfer partnerThe city’s leader also answered questions raised by the US side.Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Asia at the US Department of Commerce Diane Farrell said the US creates favourable conditions for US firms to connect with partners in Vietnam.US business representatives presented technological solutions to build a smart city, including those used in health care and security.-VNA