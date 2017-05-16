Locals offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

– The central province of Nghe An is running the Sen Village Festival from May 16-19 in Sen Village in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh, as part of activities to celebrate his 127th birthday.Major activities of the festival include a traditional music festival, a ceremony to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Vinh city and an incense offering ceremony in Kim Lien Relic site in Nam Dan district, a youth festival and a sport competition.On early May 16, a volleyball tournament was launched with the competition of 15 teams from localities across the province. The event aims to encourage locals in strengthening physical exercise following the example of President Ho Chi Minh.Also the day, a film on President Ho Chi Minh was screened in Nam Phuc commune, Nam Dan district.-VNA