Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Seven Vietnamese citizens were killed in flash floods and landslides in Mengshan county, Wuzhou city, Guangxi province, China, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning has said.It is working with local authorities to complete necessary legal procedures for the victims’ funeral services.Citing the information provided by local police, the Consulate General said there are 30 other Vietnamese who are safe.It has sent details of these people to functional agencies in Vietnam to verify so they would be assisted to return home as soon as possible.According to local authorities, three children of the Vietnamese workers, aged between one and three, have been sent to a caring centre in Wuzhou city. -VNA