Shares recover on new cash flows

Investors at the MBS exchange floor in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

– Shares rebounded on March 3 on the two exchanges after declining for three days, with new cash flows flooding the market.The benchmark VN-Index on the HCM Stock Exchange recouped 0.72 percent to close at 712.62 points, narrowing its weekly loss to just 0.3 percent.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index inched up 0.1 percent to end at 86.65 points. The northern market index gained marginally compared to last week’s close.Large-cap stocks were boosted by new investments as 18 of the top 30 largest shares by market value and liquidity on the main bourse in HCM City advanced.Banks and insurers were among the biggest gainers. Meanwhile, property and construction stocks were still among the most heavily traded but they saw mixed performances.Liquidity remained high with 220.5 million shares worth over 3.7 trillion VND (162.3 million USD) being traded in the two markets.Foreign investors concluded March 3’s trade as net buyers on HCM City’s exchange for a net value of 153 billion VND, up 23 percent over the previous session. Their buys focused on budget airline Vietjet with a net buy value of more than 141 billion VND.Foreign investors were also net buyers in the Hanoi market but the value was modest at just 8.3 billion VND.-VNA