- Shares advanced in both local markets on May 12, driven by property developers and energy companies.The benchmark VN Index on the HCM Stock Exchange was up 0.05 percent to close at 725.37 points. The country’s key market index has rallied total 0.9 percent after the last four sessions.The HNX Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange gained 0.54 percent to end at 90.39 points, reversing a two-day decline of 0.5 percent.The VN Index has increased by total 0.7 percent and the HNX Index by 0.8 percent compared to the previous week’s levels.More than 242.6 million shares were exchanged on both local bourses, worth nearly 5.2 trillion VND (230.6 million USD).Large-cap stocks were mixed with half of the 30 largest companies by market capitalisation rising, including steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG), dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM), insurance finance group Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and DHG Pharmaceutical (DHG).Other sectors that saw companies’ share prices move forward included Real estate and energy industries, garment and textile, plastic production, food and beverage, information and technology and retail.On the opposite side, banks, securities firms and rubber producers fell on profit-taking and prevented the market from rising higher.Two-thirds of the nine listed banks lost steam, including MBBank (MBB), Sacombank (STB), Vietcombank (VCB) and Sai Gon-Hanoi Bank (SHB).Among brokerage firms, losses were found in Sai Gon Securities (SSI), MB Securities (MBS), Bao Viet Securities (BVS) and BIDV Securities (BSI). - VNA