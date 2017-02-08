Show Disney on Ice returns to HCM City

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy in the Disney on Ice show. (Photo 123go.vn)

HCM City, (VNA) - The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice is returning to HCM City for another performance from February 22-26.



The show, to be staged at the Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in District 11, will include eight dramatic segments.



Featured will be famous Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, together with characters from the movie Finding Dory.



Anna and Elsa, the two royal sisters from the film Frozen and the hilarious snowman Olaf as well as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie from other Disney films will also appear.



More than 100 American creative artists are part of the 22 billion VND (1 million USD) show, according to the organiser.



American company Feld Entertainment holds the copyright to the show, which has been performed for more than 30 years around the world.-VNA