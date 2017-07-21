Singapore, Asia likely become targets of Marawi-based IS-linked group

Smoke from a battle between Philippine soldiers and IS-linked militant groups in Marawi city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Islamic State (IS)–linked militant group in Marawi city of the Philippines may be preparing for attacks on Singapore and Asia, said a report released by the Indonesia-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) on July 21.



The report said the group, run by Bahrumsyah, an Indonesian fighter in Syria, and Malaysian former university lecturer Mahmud Ahmad, had recruited fighters and carried out the conspiracy of IS to seize Marawi.



The report said the Marawi operations received direct funding from IS, indicating that the network is commanded not only from Syria, the Philippines and Indonesia but also beyond those countries.



A posting on Telegram social media app urged the Marawi-based militant group to attack targets in Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China. The order was made by Bahrumsyah, who is head of an IS combat unit in Syria consisting mostly of fighters from Southeast Asia, the reported added.



According to the report, Mahmud received at least 55,000 USD sent by Bahrumsyah from the Middle East to Indonesia and later wired to the Philippines via Western Union financial service.



According to IPAC, the tension in Marawi will lead to closer cooperation between extremists in Southeast Asia, and the new leadership for pro-IS cells in Indonesia and Malaysia will include gunmen returning from Marawi. -VNA