Singapore, China boost bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean meets China's Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli (Photo: The Straits Times)

Beijing (VNA) – Singapore and China agreed to strengthen cooperation to boost their relations.

The announcement was made at a meeting between visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Teo Chee Hean and his Chinese counterpart Zhang Gaoli on February 27.

China is willing to cooperate with Singapore to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, said Zhang.

He noted that both sides established a comprehensive cooperative partnership during a visit to Singapore of China’s President Xi Jinping in November 2015, adding that the two countries agreed to implement follow-ups in bilateral development after meetings in 2016.

The Chinese official also called on Singapore and China to deepen political trust and strengthen coordination.

For his part, Singaporean Deputy PM Teo Chee Hean spoke highly of three major cooperation projects between the two countries, including the Suzhou Industrial Park, the Tianjin Eco-city and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, saying that Singapore is willing to work with China in infrastructure, financial and mutual training programmes.

Both sides’ leaders also co-chaired four high-level meetings, including the 13th meeting of the Joint Council for Singapore- China Bilateral Cooperation, which is a high-level platform aiming to deepen and broaden the bilateral relationship

The two officials witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements on science – technology, intelligence property, telecommunication and culture.

Since 2013, Singapore has been the biggest foreign investor in China with investment of 8.7 billion SGD (about 6.2 billion USD) in 2015. China was also the largest trade partner of the Southeast Asian country with two-way trade hitting 117.2 billion SGD (about 83.7 billion USD). -VNA