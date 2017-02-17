Singapore court urged to share experience with Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has proposed the Supreme Court of Singapore increase technical assistance to and share experience with the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam in some fields such as technological application and settlement of international trade disputes.Deputy PM Binh made the suggestion while receiving Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Singapore Sundaresh Menon in Hanoi on February 17.Having hailed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two supreme courts, the Deputy PM said Vietnam-Singapore relations have developed both intensively and extensively in all spheres to which judicial cooperation has contributed an important part.Regarding the ASEAN Council of Chief Judges, he said much work should be done, such as drafting regulations, building organisational structure and arranging funds, which require efforts of its members, including the Singaporean Chief Justice.Menon, for his part, lauded Vietnam’s role as incumbent Chair of the ASEAN Council of Chief Judges, especially its contributions to the drafting and submission of documents to the ASEAN Secretariat to seek its recognition.He also pledged to do his best to elevate the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership and further improve the efficiency of coordination between their justice sectors.Earlier the same day, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon.The two sides discussed measures to boost bilateral cooperation in the coming time and agreed to give priority to sharing experience in dealing with delayed cases and technological application in administrative and document management.The Singaporean side pledged to assist Vietnam in improving the capacity of settling trans-border trade disputes as well as training judges, court and law enforcement personnel.-VNA