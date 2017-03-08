Singapore helps Vietnam boost cardiac rehabilitation capacity

The Millitary Hospital 175 (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

– The Singapore National Heart Centre will help the Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City build a cardiac rehabilitation clinic, according to a pact signed between the sides in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8.The facility, which will give rehabilitation treatment for patients after heart surgeries and those with heart failure, is expected to open within the second quarter of this year.The Singaporean hospital will provide guidance and inspection during the construction of the clinic along with training for its staff.Nguyen Hong Son, head of the Military Hospital 175 said the treatment for heart diseases in Vietnam generally focuses on surgery, while neglecting cardiac rehabilitation, which determines patients’ quality of life after surgery. The new facility will help address the problem, he said. -VNA