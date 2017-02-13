Singapore: heritage tree fall kills one, injures four

Scene at the tree fall site (Photo: Straitstimes)

– A tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, killing one Indian woman and injuring four others, including two chidren.The accident took place on February 11, with all the victims rushed to the Singapore National University Hospital.The 270-year-old tree was 40 tall and 6.5 metres wide.Following the accident, a concert scheduled the same day in a nearby area to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada Day was cancelled.The Singapore National Parks Board said it will investigate the incident and highlighted the first priority as helping the families of the victims.In a Facebook post, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam called the incident “a terrible accident”, expressing his hope that the injured victims recover soon.-VNA