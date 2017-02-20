Singapore hopes Israel to pursue two-state solution with Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on February 20 expressed his hope that Israel and Palestine could re-start direct talks and create progress to achieve a suitable and sustainable solution for their prolonged conflict.



Speaking at a joint press conference on the occasion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Singapore, PM Lee said that the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, though hard to achieve, is the only way to bring peace and security to the people of the two sides.



On his part, PM Netanyahu stressed that Israel and Singapore could cooperate in many fields to bring prosperity to the two sides, including research & development and innovation.



The Israeli PM is visiting Singapore from February 20-21, marking the first time an Israeli PM has paid an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.



Israel is Singapore’s second largest investor in the Middle East.



In early this month, universities of the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cyber security research.-VNA