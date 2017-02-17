Singapore naval ship visits Vietnam

RSS Endurance of the Singaporean Navy (Source: VNA)

– RSS Endurance of the Singaporean Navy with 180 crewmembers aboard led by Major Lee Kwok So anchored in Cam Ranh port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on February 17, beginning a five-day visit to Vietnam.During the visit, the second made by the vessel since Cam Ranh International Port was inaugurated in March last year, commanders of the ship will meet leaders of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa and Naval Zone 4.The two sides will visit each other’s vessels, while the Singaporean crewmembers will hold sports exchange with their counterparts in Naval Zone 4 and visit beauty spots in Khanh Hoa.The visit takes place with defence cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore growing. It is part of activities of the agreement between the two Defence Ministries, which is expected to foster cooperation between the two sides.-VNA