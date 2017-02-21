Singapore operates 6-million-USD cyber-security lab

Illustrative photo (​Source: venturebeat.com)

– A national cyber-security laboratory worth 8.4 million SGD (6 million USD) was launched at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on February 21.Funded by Singapore’s National Research Foundation (NRF), the National Cyber-security Research and Development (R&D) Laboratory offers a practical environment for research and tests for solutions against cyber threats.It has more than a thousand computers that can demonstrate large-scale malicious cyber attacks.The facility is also home to a large collection of malware data for research and education purposes.Research institutions and industry players have already sent to the lab 20 projects on software security improvement and cloud data storage safeguard.NRF Director of programmes George Loh said the lab will enable the birth of cyber-security innovation and solutions in Singapore that could be deployed worldwide, in a bid to strengthen Singapore's global position as a cybersecurity R&D hub.Previously, the NUS and NRF worked with local telecom Singtel to launch a corporate cyber-security lab in October last year, with the three parties pledging to channel 43 million USD into the project in the next five years.-VNA