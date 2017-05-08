Singapore’s Parliament on Monday passed a death penalty law for nuclear terrorism acts (Photo: freepressjournal.in)

Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Parliament passed the death penalty law for nuclear terrorism acts on May 8.



Death penalty will be enforced for a person who commits a fatal act of terrorism using radioactive material or nuclear explosive devices, according to local media.



Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee said that the new law will provide extra-territorial jurisdiction, allowing the legal ability of the Singapore government to exercise authority beyond its normal boundaries.



Singapore has been preparing and developing to deal with the risks of nuclear terrorism.



Agencies such as National Environment Agency(NEA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have developed the necessary operational capabilities to deal with illicit use of nuclear and radioactive material in Singapore, Minister Lee said.



He added that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and NEA have also been working together to tighten security measures at premises storing high-risk radioactive material.-VNA