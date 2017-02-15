Singapore remains a top FDI destination globally

Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

– Singapore was still listed among the top five recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016 despite a decline in FDI attraction in the year.According to the latest Global Investment Trends Monitor report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), due to weak economic growth and trade volumes, global FDI flows fell 13 percent to about 1.52 trillion USD at the same time.This also pulled the FDI flow in Singapore down to 23 percent, from 65 billion USD in 2015 to 50 billion USD in 2016.However, Singapore remains one of the top 10 FDI destinations and ranked fifth globally after the US, the UK, China, and China’s Hong Kong.The US maintained its first position with the attraction of 385 billion USD, followed by the UK 179 billion USD which shot up from the 12th placing in 2015.China came third with 139 billion USD.-VNA