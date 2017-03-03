Singapore sets up cyber command

The Defence Ministry (Mindef) will set up a cyber command to beef up its defence against cyber attacks (Photo: The Straits Times)

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on March 3 said the country will set up a new cyber command to beef up its defence against cyber attacks.





The command will be responsible for making cyber security strategies and policies, developing the Singaporean military’s cyber defence capacities as well as supporting the National Cyber Security Agency when necessary.



Speaking at the Parliament, Minister Ng Eng Hen said a new cyber defence group will also be established. It consists of two units working around-the-clock to monitor the Singapore Armed Force’s computer networks and a Cyber Test and Evaluation Centre.



In addition, the Defence Ministry said it will set up a robotics laboratory to design and invent robots which are able to fight alongside soldiers.-VNA