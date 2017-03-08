Singapore shares urban development expertise with HCM City

Thu Thiem, a tunnel crossing the Sai Gon River in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

– Singapore’s experience in sustainable urban development such as transport, environment, trade and industry was shared with officials of Ho Chi Minh City during a working session on March 7.Talking to municipal officials, Singapore’s former Minister for National Development Mah Bow Tan said his country faced the same challenges as many big cities in Asia.To achieve sustainable development, a city must build a strong economy while ensuring good living standards and protecting the environment. It must issue effective development policies and programmes, he noted.He also shared Singapore’s expertise in solving problems in housing, education, public transport, personal vehicle management, and wastewater treatment.Valuing Mah Bow Tan’s experience, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said his city is facing an array of challenges such as transport, floods and pollution.The experience Mah Bow Tan shared will help HCM City devise appropriate solutions to those challenges, he added.-VNA