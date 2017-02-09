Six arrested for trafficking drugs from China to HCM City

Giap Van Dao had the previous convictions of gambling and drug trafficking (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

– Police of Ho Chi Minh City has smashed a ring trafficking drugs from China to the southern city of Vietnam, seizing 14kg of methamphetamine and detaining six dealers involved.The ringleader was Giap Van Dao, who was born in 1975 and had the previous convictions of gambling and drug trafficking.Investigation shows that under the cover of a hostel owner in the southern province of Binh Duong, Dao trafficked drugs from China to Vietnam through the border gate of Tan Thanh in northern Lang Son province and hired transporters to transport the drugs to his house in Di An township of Binh Duong. The drugs were then sold to other smugglers in HCM City.On late January 19, police arrested Le Trong Manh, born in 1962, while he, as ordered by Dao, was carrying 4kg of meth to deliver to a buyer on Nguyen Thai Son street in Go Vap district, HCM City.Later the same day, Dao together with 2.2kg of meth was caught red-handed in Tan Dong Hiep ward of Di An township. Police also seized another 2.8kg of meth at his home and detained Manh’s wife – Nguyen Thi Xuyen, born in 1979, who was also hired to traffic drugs by Dao.By expanding investigation, police discovered Vien Ngoc Dung, born in 1984, who was seeking other drug supply sources after the arrest of Dao.They caught Dung and Hoang Phu Huynh, born in 1990, on late February 7 while Huynh was transferring 5kg of meth to Dung on Thanh Thai street in HCM City. At the same time, Vu Thi Thu Ha, born in 1971, was detained for providing drugs for Dung and Huynh.Police has launched an investigation into Dao, Manh and Xuyen and is collecting further evidence regarding the three others. -VNA