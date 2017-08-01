Speakers share knowledge in four sectors of smart technology. (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam has a solid foundation for information technology but must constantly strive to be globally competitive, Hajime Hotta, co-founder of Innovatube and president of Cinnamon AI Labs, said at the Hanoi technology event at the weekned."Innovatube Frontier Summit" (IFS) is the first event in Vietnam that covers four sectors of smart technology - Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR).With the motto "Stay in front," IFS is expected to become a playground for startups and individuals who are working in the technology business to share their knowledge and experience in frontier technologies and learn how to implement them in real projects.The summit connected a network of the best Vietnam and Southeast Asia speakers in the four hottest technology fields with over 500 Vietnamese and international entrepreneurs, engineers, researchers and top tech companies exchanging ideas to have more opportunities for investment cooperation.Hajime also affirmed the significance of combining technological talent with entrepreneurship spirit. "I think any country (except China and the United States) cannot lead the global economy alone. Therefore, there should be cooperation among countries in Asia to work together to build achievements,” Hajime told Vietnam News.As regards the technology potential of Vietnam, Hajime said the country had a solid foundation for information technology but must constantly strive to be globally competitive. Although the startup aspirations of entrepreneurs were developing positively, technology enterprises were still not ready to take on the risk of innovation.The event was organised by local startup incubator Innovatube, in collaboration with Korea’s hardware accelerator N15 and Japanese information technology company Framgia Vietnam.-VNA