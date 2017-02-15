Soc Trang enables five-year-olds to access preschool education

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Soc Trang has completed making preschool education universal among five-year-old children since December 2016, as heard at a working session between the local authorities and an inspection group from the Ministry of Education and Training on February 15.According to reports at the session, in the 2015-2016 school year, 17,880 children, or 96.61 percent of the five-year-old population of the Mekong Delta province, were enrolled in kindergartens with standard preschool programmes.The province reported that 98.8 percent of ethnic children in the group attended classes to prepare them for learning the official Vietnamese language in primary school.The ministry representatives said Soc Trang is the 61st localities nationwide to complete the preschool universalisation for children at the age of five.Previously, on February 13 and 14, the inspection group toured preschool facilities across nine districts and towns in Soc Trang.-VNA