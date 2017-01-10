Soc Trang holds mass wedding ceremony for 17 couples

​The couples at Soc Trang's third mass wedding ceremony (Source: Dantri)

– Seventeen young couples in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang joined a mass wedding ceremony held by the Youth Federation, the Trade Union and the broadcasting agency of the province on January 10, the third of its kind in the locality so far.The couples, who are local poor workers, received free wedding photos, wedding costumes and wedding party. Each couple was also presented with one million VND in a bank account and a pair of cell phones.The Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Soc Trang chapter gave two houses worth total 60 million VND to two couples who cannot afford accommodation.Tran Linh Phuong and her husband Tran Tri Toan from Nga Nam town expressed their great happiness to become one of the lucky couples to join the event. They thanked the organisers for their support in holding the wedding which they believed to be a perfect start for their new happy life.The event was also part of the locality’s efforts to care for local poor workers, especially on the threshold of the Lunar New Year.According to Nguyen Thanh Duy, President of the provincial Youth Federation, along with support in organising the wedding, the programme also provided the couples with knowledge of building a happy family as well as effective production models for household, in the hope of helping them get rid of poverty.The mass wedding was sponsored by local businesses and philanthropists.After the event, the couples will join a training course on how to raise a happy family, and a tour to the southern coastal city of Vung Tau and Thac Da Han tourism site in southern Dong Nai province.-VNA