Solar panel-producing factory inaugurated in Bac Giang

A employee works at a Trina Solar factory in Bac Giang province. (Source: VNA)



Bac Giang (VNA) – The 100 million USD factory manufacturing solar panels Trina Solar (Vietnam) was put into operation on January 6 in the Quang Chau Industrial Park in Viet Yen district, northern Bac Giang province.



The factory, which has a capacity of 800 MW per year, is the seventh one going into operation in Bac Giang province.



A total of eight projects on solar panels with a total capital of 635 million USD have been registered in Bac Giang. These projects have a total capacity of 5,200MW per year.



Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Linh, Chairman of the Bac Giang People’s Committee, asked relevant agencies to implement all tasks assigned to create most favourable conditions for enterprises.-VNA