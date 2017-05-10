Participants in SOM 2 in Hanoi pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

– The second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings continue the agenda with an array of meetings and workshops in Hanoi on May 10.

They include bilateral meetings held within the framework of the 26th Automotive Dialogue (AD26) and a Symposium on Promoting the Employment of Persons with Disability organised by the Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) in collaboration with APEC Group of Friends on Disability Issues (GOFD).

Meanwhile, the Mining Task Force (MTF) goes on with its two-day meeting from May 9, alongside with a Public-Private Dialogue.

The Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance (SCSC), the Food Safety Cooperation Forum (FSCF) and the Partnership Training Institute Network (PTIN) enter the second day of the Export Certificate Workshop.



The Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE) Meeting also continues its second day on May 10.



SOM 2 and related meetings comprise 49 meetings, workshops and dialogues of committees and working groups of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, covering a range of spheres such as trade and investment liberalisation, business facilitation, human resource development, education, network economy, food safety, science, technology and creativity, mining, automobile industry and urbanisation.

At these events, APEC delegates are expected to speeding up the deployment of long-term cooperation programmes and plans in key areas and reach consensus on documents to be submitted to ministers for approval, laying a foundation for preparing contents and documents for the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting and APEC Ministerial Meeting in central Da Nang city in November 2017.-VNA