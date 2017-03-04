SOM-1: good start for APEC Year 2017

Vietnamese delegation at the SOM-1(Source: VNA)

–The first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM-1) and related meetings successfully wrapped up in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa after two weeks of sitting – a good start for the APEC Year 2017 in Vietnam.The event attracted more than 1,900 delegates from 21 member economies, representatives from the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, the APEC Business Advisory Council, regional and global organisations, and businesses.It was the first plenary meeting of APEC in 2017 with nearly 60 sessions, seminars and dialogues of 38 APEC committees and working groups.Participants agreed to maintain APEC’s leading role in connecting economies and addressing global challenges via accelerating the fulfillment of the Bogor Goals by 2020, increasing open trade and investment in the region, and continuing to implement APEC’s long-term cooperation strategies and plans.They were highly unanimous on four priorities of the APEC Year 2017, namely promoting sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; deepening regional economic integration; strengthening micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)’ competitiveness and innovation in the digital age; and enhancing food security and sustainable agriculture in response to climate change.They reviewed the progress and efficiency of cooperation initiatives and projects and proposed a series of new measures training young scientists, promoting technological transfer and application to mitigate disaster risks, facilitating entrepreneurs’ travelling in the region and legal trade in wood products, and strengthening supply chain connectivity towards sustainable growth.On the occasion, four APEC committees and 38 out of 53 APEC working groups adopted their respective focuses of cooperation.As the host of the APEC 2017, Vietnam made practical contributions to common concerns regarding regional economic connectivity, support for MSMEs in joining the global supply chain, human resources development and response to emergencies and natural disasters, among others.Delegates also approved the APEC Year 2017 agenda, including SOMs, ministerial meetings and the APEC High-Level Week slated for November in the central city of Da Nang.During the SOM-1 and related meetings, the authorities of Khanh Hoa province organised a number of cultural-art activities to introduce the culture of Vietnam and the south central region in particular, including an exhibition in venues of APEC meetings that showcased 30 photos of Nha Trang scenic landscapes, as well as cultural and folk art festivals.A book, DVD and a clip featuring Nha Trang and Khanh Hoa in general were also presented to delegates as gifts.-VNA