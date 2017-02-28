Some police to make comeback in drug crackdown: Philippine president

Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a drug suspect in Manila on February 3.(Photo: EPA/VNA)

- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on February 28, said he would deploy some police to rejoin his drug fight, following his suspension of the entire force from all relevant operations, which was issued nearly a month ago.Duterte said the country was threatened by security and law enforcement challenges and he needed more manpower to sustain the crackdown on drugs.He noted that police recalled the campaign would have to be supervised by agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).On February 27, Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa said drug had reappeared on streets in the past few weeks and police were ready to rejoin operations.In January, after barring police from the anti-drug campaign, Duterte handed the lead role to the PDEA and requested the military to provide firepower for its operations.-VNA