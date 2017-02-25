Son Doong Cave to help promote Quang Binh’s tourism

Quang Binh landscape in Kong Skull Island (Photo: dailymagazine.net)

- The central province of Quang Binh is looking to cash in on the Hollywood film King Kong, new flights and being home to the world’s largest cave, Son Doong.The province’s authorities plan to introduce at least seven new tourism products and services this year including a tour retracing the route taken by the crew shooting the latest instalment in the King Kong franchise, Kong: Skull Island, according to Nguyen Van Ky, deputy director of the provincial tourism department.Colossal caves, most of them protected in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, have given Quang Binh province a new opportunity to improve people’s livelihoods through its rapidly growing tourism industry.Quang Binh is also planning on holding tourism festivals next month.Low-cost carrier Jetstar Pacific Airlines has unveiled plans to launch a domestic air route connecting Quang Bình with the northern city of Hai Phong in May and an international service to Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai in June.The efforts to promote the province’s international reputation, develop new products and launch new flights are expected to help its tourism industry recover this year, Ky said, referring to an environmental disaster caused by Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Company that ravaged some 200 kilometres of the country’s central coast last year.-VNA