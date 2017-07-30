Overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s northwestern province of Son La and northern provinces of Laos held a conference in Son La on July 30 to discuss measures to intensify their cooperation in personnel training.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Son La Pham Van Thuy said that the province is currently hosting more than 1,000 Lao students from northern Lao provinces.Son La has offered support to the students, including assistance in dormitory with study equipment and good living conditions, he said, adding that the Lao students have quickly integrated into local society and show good performances.Meanwhile, representatives of the Lao localities pointed out some difficulties facing Lao students, including those in choosing majors and Vietnamese language.Chomsilath Thanapan, Vice Governor of Bokeo province, proposed Son La’s training establishments specify their training programmes and inform the Lao side through its Department of Foreign Affairs, while enhancing the quality of Vietnamese language teaching for Laos students.Hoang Tien Duc, Director of the Son La Department of Education and Training, said that Son La will continue building its training plans with priority on areas of Lao northern localities’ demand.At the conference, the two sides also drew lessons in the field and put forth solutions to enhance the effectiveness of their cooperation in the future.Within the event, a ceremony was held to present Friendship Orders of the Lao President to the People’s Committee, the Military Command, and the Public Security Department of Son La, in recognistion of their great contributions to developing the special solidarity and friendship between Son La and northern Lao localities.-VNA