Son La police arrest three drug dealers, seize 28 heroin bricks

The three drug traffickers and the seized heorin at the police station (Photo: VNA)

– Police of the northwestern province of Son La arrested on July 22 three persons involved in a cross-border drug trafficking ring, seizing 28 bricks of heroin.Mua An Hu, 55, residing in Sop Bao district of the Lao province of Houaphanh, was detained in Chieng Son commune of Moc Chau district while trafficking 28 bricks of heroin (about 350 grams each). Police also seized one gun with 13 bullets from him.He admitted that he delivered the heroin from a border area to Vietnam and the drug would later be transported to and sold in inland areas.Later the same day, local police also detained Trang A Denh (39) and Trang Giong De (55), both residing in Long Sap commune of Moc Chau district, for illegally transporting drugs.Police is conducting further investigation into the case.-VNA