Monday, February 06, 2017 - 10:44:46

Culture - Sports

Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi

Children enjoyed traditional folk games at a programme featuring traditional culture of the northern mountainous province of Son La at the Vietnam Ethnology Museum in Hanoi on February 4-5.

