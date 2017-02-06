Son La traditional culture spotlights in Hanoi

Children enjoyed traditional folk games at a programme featuring traditional culture of the northern mountainous province of Son La at the Vietnam Ethnology Museum in Hanoi on February 4-5.
VNA
Monday, February 06, 2017 - 9:59:13
