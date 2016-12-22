SOS Children’s Villages Int’l supports Vietnamese kids

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (C) presents the Vietnamese third-class Labour Order to the two Presidents of SOS Children’s Villages International (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam hopes the SOS Children’s Villages International will provide more assistance for underprivileged children in the country.Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh made the remark at a reception for Honorary President Helmut Kutin and President Siddhartha Kaul of SOS Children’s Villages International in Hanoi on December 22.Vietnam now has 71 SOS children’s villages, bringing up more than 5,000 kids, she said.The Law on Children, which will take effect from July 1, 2017, clearly stipulates rights of children and regulations on activities of SOS children’s villages, she addedThe Vietnam Children’s Fund has mobilised different sources over the past 25 years to support nearly 30 million orphan children as well as those with disability and heart disease.However, more than 1.5 million Vietnamese children are still living in difficult conditions and need support, the Vice President said, adding that she hopes the SOS Children’s Villages International will build more children’s villages in Vietnam.The SOS Presidents said their organisation will closely work with the Vietnamese Government to implement more programmes in Vietnam, especially in Viet Tri city of northern Phu Tho province.On this occasion, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the Vietnamese State’s third-class Labour Order to the two SOS Presidents in recognition of their significant contributions to taking care of Vietnamese children./.