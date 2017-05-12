Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge (Photo: Ministry of Transport)

– Tan Vu-Lach Huyen bridge, the to-be longest cross-sea bridge in Southeast Asia, will undergo a test run to check loading capacity on May 14.The 5.4km-long bridge is part of the Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Highway project, which connects developing areas in the east of Hai Phong with Lach Huyen Port in the island district of Cat Hai and the Hanoi – Hai Phong highway.The management board said 99.8 percent of the workload has been completed on the bridge section built by Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd and Vietnamese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No.4 (Cienco 4).Once the bridge becomes operational, traveling from Hai Phong city to Cat Hai island will take about five minutes, compared to hours on ferries.The Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Highway project has a total investment of almost 11.85 trillion VND (525.3 million USD), of which the majority was funded by the Japanese official development assistance. Its construction began in May 2014 and is scheduled to finish in May this year.The project is expected to form a complete transport network facilitating the transportation to Lach Huyen International Port, thereby attracting investment to Hai Phong. - VNA