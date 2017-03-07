Southern power corp. brings electricity to rural border communes

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Southern Power Corporation (SPC) of the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN) has been working to bring electricity to not only rural island communes but also border areas in recent years.The corporation has asked local power companies to give priority to connecting residents living near the border with Cambodia in southern Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang provinces with the national grid.Approximately 57,000 households in 20 remote communes of Tan Chau, Tan Bien, Chau Thanh and Ben Cau districts, Tay Ninh province have gained access to electricity while nearly 102,000 families in 27 communes of Hong Ngu town, Hong Ngu and Tan Hong districts, Dong Thap province have been provided power.More than 81,000 border households in Long An province, 15,760 in Binh Phuoc province, and 1,877 in An Giang province have been also linked to the national grid.-VNA