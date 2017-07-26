Customer service department of the EVNSPC. The company has supplied electricity for more than 7.5 million customers in southern localities. (Photo: VNA)

- The Southern Power Corporation under the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVNSPC) has supplied electricity for more than 7.5 million customers in southern localities so far.Electricity has been brought to all 2,510 communes in the region, while the company gained 164,624 new customers in the first half of this year.Regarding customer service, the company received more than 335,000 requests from its customers via telephone, email and web-chat and worked with relevant organisations to handle 99.87 percent of queries.The EVNSPC plans to build 53 more 110 kV power projects in southern provinces and cities, bringing the total number of projects in 2017 to 79. In July alone, the company began construction of eight electricity projects and connected 10 others with the national grid.Compensation for land clearance, slow investment procedures, lack of capital and slow disbursement of official assistance development are the company’s main challenges.-VNA