Spec Go Green Int’l Awards invites all Asian architecture contestant

Binh House – a building designed by international award-winning architect Vo Trong Nghia – won the first prize of the Spec Go Green Awards 2016. (Photo: votrongnghia.com)

– All Asian architectural students and architects aged under 40 have been invited to join the Spec Go Green International Awards 2017, a contest of the Vietnam Association of Architects which aims to honour environmentally friendly architecture.Contestants can enter in two categories – green buildings and buildings that benefit society. Entries will be received from November 11 to November 30.The Spec Go Green Awards were established in 2014, with this the first year non-Vietnamese architects are eligible.Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Architects Nguyen Tan Van explained why this year’s contest is open to foreign contestants: “This year, Vietnam is the Chairman of the ASEAN Architect Council, which is an opportunity for the country to affirm its role in the region. In addition, the chairman role will help to promote the awards on an international scale.”The twenty best works, including 10 created by students and 10 by young architects, will be awarded. The first prizes for students and architects will be 4,000 USD and 10,000 USD, respectively.The organiser said that the total value of all the prizes is 1 billion VND (more than 43,000 USD), sponsored by Spec of the 4-Oranges Co Ltd. An award ceremony will be held on December 15, followed by an exhibition showcasing all award-winning works.For further information about the awards, please visit specgogreen.com or email to specgogreen@kienviet.net. — VNA