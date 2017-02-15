Spokespersons’ details to be publicised

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Names, designations, telephone numbers and email addresses of spokespersons should be submitted in writing to the press state management agency, as per a new government decree.



Under Decree 09/2017-ND-CP issued recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, these details should also be posted on the state administrative agencies’ websites.



This includes people who make statements and provide information to the press, such as heads of ministries, ministerial-level agencies and provincial-level People’s Committees; those authorised by the head of state administrative agencies; and those assigned to coordinate with other spokespersons and make statements or provide information to the press on specific issues.



The chairman of People’s Committees in districts and communes will be responsible for implementing this decree at those levels.



Individuals who are not authorised can make statements and share information with the press but not on behalf of the state administrative bodies and have to bear responsibility for the source of information.



According to the decree, there are six ways of making statements and providing information to the press: holding press conferences; publishing statements and information on state agencies’ websites and social networks; making statements or directly answering reporters’ questions; sending press releases or replying to journalists via written documents or email; sharing information through meetings with the press at their request; and asking press agencies to publish or broadcast feedback, correction and apology for information in the press.



The decree stipulates that the minister and the head of the government office will preside and coordinate with ministries, ministerial-level agencies and People’s Committee of provinces and cities to hold press conferences and share information with the press once a month and post it on government portals that will be updated regularly.



The decree also has regulations on making statements and sharing information in case of emergencies.-VNA