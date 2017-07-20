Smart bins in Da Nang (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) - Intelligent bins are coming to Da Nang City, thanks to Japanese tire producer Bridgestone Vietnam’s smart dust bin project.



Bridgestone Vietnam, the project sponsor, will donate 50 smart trash bins to be placed at roadsides and public parks.



The bins are designed to keep organic and inorganic waste separate and have a water filter system and a public-use solar-powered mobile phone charger.



Hiroyuki Saito, General Director of Bridgestone Vietnam, said: “The project expresses our message to local people: ‘Keep the country clean and green for a better life.”



“Bridgestone wants to boost the protection of the environment by offering innovative technological ideas, such as these smart trash bins. This is also part of our traditional community services for many years, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam”.



Earlier, the Japanese company sponsored smart bins for Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to raise awareness among locals on environment protection.



Saito said the company will donate more smart bins to northern cities and provinces.-VNA