A photo of the ASEAN Golden Game (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A sport event entitled “ASEAN Golden Game” was held by the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam in Hanoi on July 22 as part of activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN (1967-2017).

The event saw the participation of more than 300 amateur athletes from Vietnam’s agencies and embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, who competed in football, table tennis, badminton and tennis.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung stressed that ASEAN has become a dynamic community for common peace and prosperity of people and a model of regional multilateral cooperation after five decades since its establishment.

The sport event fosters the solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding and connection between ASEAN diplomats, as well as encourages a healthy life of ASEAN people, he added.-VNA